Both of the county’s volleyball teams held their senior nights last Monday against division opponents.
After recognizing the contributions seniors Genise Dabbs and Maggie Collum have made to the program, Itawamba Agricultural High School played the South Pontotoc Lady Cougars. IAHS won the earlier match between the two schools but was unable to pull off a season sweep, losing the match at home in three games. In game one, IAHS built a lengthy lead to see it evaporate. Later in the match, South Pontotoc faced a similar situation but regained control in time to seal the win in game three.
On Tuesday night, IAHS traveled to Pontotoc for a division match and was swept in three games. Game one’s final score was 25-10; game two was 25-10 and game three was 25-7, all in favor of the home team.
Monday evening, Mantachie honored seniors McKinley Montgomery and Zoe Johnson. They faced off with Kossuth in a division game. Like IAHS, they were unable to come up with a win and lost in five games 3 to 2.
McKinley Montgomery had 12 kills and two aces; Ella Pitts, four kills; Lynsey Barber, four aces; Ramsey Montgomery, three aces; Cameron Massey, one kill and four aces; Madison Jones, three kills and two aces; and Bailey Coker, four kills and three aces.
Both teams finished their season earlier this week following The Times’ publication deadline. Coverage will be in next Wednesday’s paper and online at itawambatimes.com.