Playing in steady rain, IAHS soccer continued division 2-4A play last Friday at Indian Stadium with both the Indians and Lady Indians picking up wins.
(B) IAHS 4, Shannon 1
The Indians scored twice in the first half and twice in the second to pick up their third 2-4A win of the week. Junior Luke Yarbrough had two of the goals. Freshman Frank Rodriguez scored once and recorded two assists while freshman Evan Conner scored in the match as well as made an assist.
(G) IAHS 12, Shannon 0
The Lady Indians scored early and often to begin the game and pulled away from the Lady Raiders in the first 15 minutes. They scored all 12 goals in the first 40 minutes of play. Junior Haley Ricks and eighth-grader Ava Logan each netted two goals. Junior Emma Logan, freshman Julianna Motes, senior Ashton Bryan, eighth-grader Kylee King, senior Allison Johnson, junior Dixie Johnson, sophomore Jenna Claire Johnson and freshman Hadley Wiygul all scored a goal each. Bryan had two assists, sophomore Elizabeth Gann, sophomore Alex Bennett, King and Jenna Claire Johnson all recorded an assist.
Thursday at Pontotoc High School
(B) Pontotoc 4, IAHS 1
Junior Ahmid Alhidany had an assist on a goal by Yarbrough for the Indians’ only score in the game.
(G) Pontotoc 1, IAHS 0
The Lady Warriors scored once in the second half to steal a win in a game that was a defensive stalemate for most of the game.
Tuesday vs. South Pontotoc
(B) IAHS 6, South Pontotoc 2
The Indians netted four goals in the first half and added two in the second 40 minutes while holding the Cougars to only one goal each half to pick up the 2-4A win.
Yarbrough scored four times and junior Maddox Hendricks and Alhidany each hit the back of the net once in the win. Senior Dallas White, freshman Brantley Wiygul, Hendricks, Yarbrough, Alhidany and Rodriguez all recorded an assist each.
(G) IAHS 8, South Pontotoc 0
IAHS scored six times in the opening 40 minutes to carry a big lead into the second half. The Lady Cougars had no answer for the Lady Indians.
Emma Logan scored four times and Allison Johnson and Julianna Motes each added a pair of goals. Junior Emma Conner made two assists and Ashton Bryan and Logan each had an assist.
The Indians are tied with Caledonia in second place in 2-4A at 4-2. Pontotoc leads the division.
The Lady Indians are 4-2 in division 2-4A play and sit in third place behind Mooreville and Caledonia.