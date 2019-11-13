The Itawamba Agricultural High School Indians and Lady Indians soccer teams hit the road on Thursday, Nov. 7, to face the Lafayette Commodores.
The Lady Commodores came out strong to set the tempo early in the first half of their match against the Lady Indians. Lucy Wilson scored the first goal for the Lady Commodores at the 20-minute mark. A free kick for Lafayette late in the half almost cost the Lady Indians another goal, but a save by Katelyn King in the goal held the Commodores at 1 until the half.
After the half, Lafayette came out strong with a few early chances. Hutson Lindsey scored a second for the Lady Commodores to give them a 2-0 lead over Itawamba. The Lady Indians had a few chances throughout the second half to counterattack, but nothing panned out. A goal late in the game by Lillie McCutchen gave the Commodores a 3-0 lead, sealing their win.
“In the upcoming games, we need to value the ball more and not give it back after we have worked so hard to win it,” Coach Randy Earnest said. “We are also working on having a high-pressure system to force teams to turn the ball over in their own half.”
Next up, it was the boys’ turn. Lafayette came out strong at the start by holding possession early, but the Indians fought hard to make it an even game. Early in the half, Itawamba had a corner that was barely saved by the Commodores’ keeper. In the middle of the half, a foul by Luke Yarborough gave the Commodores a decent chance, but a great save by Solomon Smith kept the game at 0-0. Both teams had chances late in the first half, but nothing substantial came out of them.
After the half, the Indians and Commodores went toe-to-toe. The Indians had a dangerous corner with 32 minutes left in the half. The rest of the half was a battle over control, with both teams getting good shots off. At the end of regulation, the score was still 0-0. The teams went into penalty kicks and the Indians lost 4-2, leaving the Commodores with their first home win.
“My guys did a good job of staying organized and simply competing,” Earnest said. “Much like the girls, we want to pressure teams and just play a free-flowing system that doesn’t restrict players. We really want to get back to the roots of the game and just simply fly all over the field.”
On Saturday, the teams played in the Charger Invitational at FNC Park in Oxford. The Lady Indians picked up their first win of the year when they beat New Albany 4-2. Later in the day, they lost to Desoto Central 5-0.
The boys lost to Lewisburg 7-0 and New Albany 3-0 to complete the school’s play.
IAHS plays at New Hope Friday evening.