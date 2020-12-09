The IAHS soccer teams played two division 2-4A matches before hosting Corinth to end their week Saturday afternoon.
12/1
(B) IAHS 8, Mooreville 0
The Indians scored six goals in the first half and added to their lead in the second to open division play with a big win. Sophomore Frank Rodriguez scored three goals, senior Luke Yarbrough netted two and senior Maddox Hendricks, sophomores Brantley Wiygul and Evan Conner each had a goal. Yarbrough had three assists, senior Ahmed Alhidaini and Hendricks each made two and senior Ivan Lopez had one assist.
(G) Mooreville 5, IAHS 3
The Lady Indians found the back of the net three times with senior Haley Ricks, junior Elizabeth Gann and seventh grader Olivia Smith each scoring one. Senior Emma Logan, sophomore Julianna Motes and Ricks each had an assist.
12/4
(B) IAHS 2,
South Pontotoc 0
The Indians picked up their second division win of the week with a 2-0 win at South Pontotoc. Yarbrough had both goals. Alhaidani and Conner were each credited with an assist.
(G) IAHS 9,
South Pontotoc 0
The Lady Cougars failed to score a goal against IAHS while the Lady Indians tallied nine before the match was over. Gann, Motes and freshman Ava Logan had two goals each. Emma Logan, Ricks and eighth grader Hadley Wiygul scored one each. Senior Emma Conner, Smith and Ava Logan made two assists each while Emma Logan, Ricks and Wiygul had one apiece.
12/5
(B) Corinth 2, IAHS 1 – shootout
Yarbrough scored the Indians lone goal in the match and the teams were knotted at 1-1 at the end of regulation, but the Warriors won on a shootout.
(G) IAHS 2, Corinth 0
Emma Logan and Ricks scored one goal each in the win. Emma Logan also had an assist. The boys are 7-3 overall with a 2-0 division 2-4A record. The girls are 5-4 overall and 1-1 in division. The teams were at Caledonia last night and will play Shannon Friday night with the girls beginning at 5 p.m. and the boys 7 p.m. and face Amory Saturday afternoon with the girls beginning at 11 a.m. and the boys 2 p.m. Both Friday and Saturday matches will be at Indian Stadium.