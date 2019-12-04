The Mantachie High School Mustangs and Lady Mustangs were in action at the Wheeler Turkey Tournament Thursday and Friday, Nov. 22-23, with each team playing a pair of games before the break.
The Lady Mustangs played the Belmont Lady Cardinals in Thursday afternoon’s first game. It was a matchup of unbeaten teams. Mantachie entered the contest 4-0; Belmont was 5-0.
The Lady Mustangs were unable to best their competition from a larger division, and lost the game 72-57.
The Pitts sisters led Mantachie’s scoring. Ella Pitts had 15 points; Darby Pitts tallied 13. Madison Jones added 11 points to the final score. McKinley Montgomery also hit double-digits with 10 points.
The guys’ game followed. Both teams kept the contest interesting until the final buzzer, but Mantachie inevitably fell to Belmont, 48-46.
Jacob Frazier led the Mustangs with 13 points; Dylan Bennett scored 11 points, and Alex Duthu also scored 11 points.
Both Mantachie squads played Jumpertown in consolation games on Friday, and each entered the Thanksgiving break with a win.
The Lady Mustangs won 53-29. Darby Pitts led Mantachie with 21 points; Montgomery added 14 points and Jones replicated her scoring from the previous game with 11 points.
The Mustangs followed with a 68-45 win. Duthu led Mantachie with 20 points; Frazier and Bennett scored 15 apiece.