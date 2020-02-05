Mantachie High School’s bowling teams will both be making return trips to the state championships, this year.
The championships will be held Feb. 14 at Metro 24 in Jackson.
Led by sophomore Brendan Gaunt, the Mustangs and Lady Mustangs both finished runner-up to East Union Attendance Center at Tupelo’s Event Zona, Saturday morning.
Gaunt bowled a total pin count of 540 over three games and earned the title of top boys bowler at the Regional.
In three matches, the Mantachie girls bowled a pin count of 2,051. The score was the best at the regional and advanced them to the Baker’s style finals best of five rounds. The Lady Mustangs lost in five rounds and was named girls runner-up.
Mantachie’s boys posted a 2,493 pin count that had them at the top of the leaderboard heading to the Baker’s rounds. The Mustangs went 1-3 and earned boys runner-up in the Central region.
Gaunt was to top overall bowler at the Class I, Region II regional.
Mantachie isn’t the only school from the county who will have teams competing at state. Led by junior Logan Robinson, the Tremont Attendance Center boys team earned the first wild card slot in Class I. The Eagles are looking to improve upon their state runner-up finish from a year ago.
The IAHS girls team also earned a wild card spot in Class II. They’ll bowl for the championship at Metro 24 on Feb. 12.