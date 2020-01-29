Mantachie hosted East Webster Friday night in a non-division game. Both the Lady Mustangs and Mustangs picked up wins.
(B) Mantachie 74, East Webster 49
The Wolverines led 14-13 at the end of the first quarter, but the Mustangs found the hot hand in the second quarter and behined three 3-pointers from sophomore Cade Bennett, they scored 27 points in the period and led 40-25 at the half.
The second half started much like the first ended. The Mustangs scored 21 points, 12 by senior Alex Duthu alone, to pull stretch their lead even more to 61-37 with a quarter to play.
Freshmen Tyler Edge and Luke Ellis combined for 11 of Mantachie's 13 fourth-quarter points. Edge scored five points while Ellis knocked down a pair of 3-pointers.
Duthu led all scorers with 22 points; Cade Bennett scored 18 points, junior Dylan Bennett had 12 points and senior Jake Wiygul added nine points.
(G) Mantachie 72, East Webster 71
Free-throws and junior Madison Jones and a last second shot were what won the Lady Mustangs the game Friday night against East Webster.
The game was even all night. The exception being the Lady Wolverines inability to slow down Jones and the Lady Mustangs ability to get to the free-throw line and convert on many of those attempts.
Mantachie trailed 52-51 with a quarter to play. The Lady Mustangs had trouble stopping East Webster's Shamenah Culpepper in the first three quarters. The Lady Mustangs limited her to 2 points in the period. East Webster, on the other hand, was unable to contain Jones who scored 10 points in the quarter, but it was freshman Darby Pitts who hit the game-winning shot with seconds to play. The Lady Mustangs improved to 13-7.
(G) Mantachie 67, Potts Camp 52
Senior McKinley Montgomery scored 21 points to lead the Lady Mustangs to a crucial 1-2A win. Madison Jones scored 17 points and Darby Pitts added 12.
(B) Potts Camp 105, Mantachie 74
The boys division of 1-2A is loaded at the top with East Union and New Site. Right behind them is Potts Camp. The Mustangs couldn't slow down the Cardinals playing on the road. Alex Duthu led the Mustangs with 37 points.