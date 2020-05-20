Unsurprisingly, the Pilot Club of Fulton’s annual lunch and dinner soup fundraiser will be a little different this year.
Although the Pilot Club has held the fundraiser for more than 20 years, Pilot Club member Patti Bennett said this year’s event will have a fresh look and added support when it returns this Thursday.
“The Pilot Club has partnered with Crossroads Ranch and The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 51 to make the event even more successful,” she said. “This year the soup will be served in handmade bowls crafted by Crossroads Ranch, which is the Pilot’s charity of choice.”
Crossroads Ranch is an Itawamba-based community for special needs adults.
Pilot Club members will begin serving bowls of soup at 10:30 a.m. at the Itawamba County Development Council building in downtown Fulton. They will serve meals curbside only to follow the recommended Centers for Disease Control guidelines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Patrons have a choice of taco soup, chili, or potato soup. Crackers or cornbread will also be served along with a homemade dessert.
Tickets for the event are available for $15 and can be purchased by calling the ICDC Office at 662-862-4571 or by calling Patti Bennett at 662-231-9961.
Bennett said Pilot Club members began planning the event last September by calling businesses and taking orders to get a feel for whether their idea would meet with success.
“We had a wonderful response,” she said. “We have already sold nearly 500 tickets and are prepared to sell at least 100 more.”
The Pilots typically hold the fundraiser in March, but postponed this year’s because of state and local restrictions put in place to combat the viral outbreak.
Bennett said although they had to delay the fundraiser until May, they hope the newly revised event will be back on schedule next March.
“We hope to be back on schedule next year,” she said. “We anticipate it will be a huge success and an annual event everyone looks forward too.”