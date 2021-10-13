Boy Scout Troop 32 have recently been working on earning their Communication merit badge. Scout Master Robert Blake assigned them the task of writing essays to discuss their experience with the pandemic. The topic question was: "How has coronavirus affected you and your family? Give pros and cons."
Jaylen Bailey
How Coronavirus has affected me and my family
It has its pros and cons. One of the pros is that we get out of school at different times. We get free food from school so our parents don't have to pay. Another pro is the stimulus check from stores closing. Another pro is that we had more time to hang out with family. Some of the cons are we were out of school for a long time. If we can’t go to school we can’t see our friends. When stores close people can’t work and make money. One of the pros in my family is we got the stimulus check. One of the cons is we have to were mask all the time.
Kyptan Harbin
HOW HAS COVID AFFECTED ME….
Covid has changed so many things in my life. Just a few little things are: It caused school to be very different. We were stuck in the classroom, no fun, and had to even eat lunch in there. We had to wear mask all the time and that was very uncomfortable. And most all places were closed for a long time, especially the places we would go to have fun!
Worse, this second round of covid, it has made many people close to me and my family sick. Some of my close family is very very sick. It makes it to where cannot see our loved ones as much as we would like to. It wasn’t so scary the first time around but this time, its very scary to me and my family.
Gunnar Dozier
How COVID has affected my family
COVID has been an important part of the world for the past year. It has affected thousands of families across the world. My family has not been crucially affected by COVID. We have had some friends affected or die from COVID.
It has affected my family in some ways. When it first started we could not visit each other. I cannot think of any ways that COVID has had any positive outcomes in my family.
Jonathan Lesley
Ways Corona Virus Has Affected Me
Covid was one of the many pandemics we have had, and it has affected many people. But I was lucky enough to not be affected that badly by the virus. Me and my family stayed safe enough so on holidays we were able to spend it with each other. Before we even planned about any of the family members meeting we would make people stay in isolation for a week or so.
Luckily none of our family was hurt by covid. Now a lot of my friends were affected by covid. My friend Nate became very sick to the point where he could barely move. And Dawson got quarantined like 6 times. And I was still perfectly fine. And I am very sorry for all the people hurt badly.
Jacob Gray
Ways Corona Virus Has Affected Me
When Covid first showed up I didn't think too much of it, until I went to the beach that year and saw how much it was affecting certain areas and I realized it was a big deal. Then I saw how much it was affecting my community and the people around me, and that first year back to school I ended up getting Covid. I was not hit with it badly, all I had was a tickle in my throat, but I understood if I did not quarantine I could spread it to people who would be affected by it. This year however has been a little of a return to normalcy but I don't think the world will ever be the same.
Dean Timmons
Ways Corona Virus Has Affected Me
There are pros and cons to how the Corona Virus has affected me and my family. One pro is that I didn’t have to go back to school after spring break in 4th grade. I also didn’t have to go to school on Fridays in 5th grade and could do my work anytime I wanted to. Another pro is I get to see my mom more, because she works from home now. One con is that I didn’t get to see my friends or family during quarantine and most of the summer last year. Also, I had to stay in the same classroom all day in 5th grade and had to social distance during recess. My worst con is that I had to wear a mask every day to school. So I have had good things and bad things come from the Corona Virus.
Wyatt Arnold
Ways Corona Virus Has Affected Me
Since the start of 2020 Covid-19 has impacted the world, community, and myself in many ways. The main way it has impacted my life is that I came to the realization that we don’t live in a bubble and what I mean by that is something that is happening on the other side of the world has potential to affect everyone. Some of the things that I “enjoyed” at the time were the days of school I missed and the time I spent at home just being lazy. But soon that began to change when I was tired of sitting at home all day and wanted to go out and see my friends but I couldn’t. When school finally started back it was very different because of the mask mandate and the restrictions that the school systems had in place, plus the Fridays that we had to do virtually. After a few weeks I noticed that people here and there would get quarantined because they were sitting or in close proximity with someone who tested positive and they couldn't come back to school for 2 weeks. It didn’t take but just a month before my entire grade was quarantined for 2 weeks because of an excessive amount of people who were diagnosed with the Coronavirus. Now in 2021 with the new vaccines that have been manufactured the world is slowly starting to cure itself and less and less of the virus is being heard of every day.