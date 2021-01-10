FULTON, Miss. – ICC Athletic Director Carrie Ball-Williamson announced Sunday that current men's assistant coach Eric Bozeman has been elevated to interim head coach for the 2021 basketball season. Bozeman will replace current head coach Grant Pate, who will miss the season due to illness.
Coach Bozeman joined the ICC men's program as an assistant coach in 2015. He also served as head coach at Northwestern Oklahoma State University, Southern Arkansas University and Henderson State University and as an assistant coach at the University of Mississippi.
Coach Pate is currently undergoing radiation and chemo treatments for the next several weeks.
"I am very grateful for the continuing support of Carrie Ball-Williamson, Dr. Brad Boggs and President Jay Allen and our ICC faculty and staff," Pate said. "I look forward to rejoining our players and to complete our 2021 recruiting class for next season."
"Coach Pate's health is the priority at this time," Ball-Williamson said. "He will continue to be in my thoughts and prayers."
The Indians are scheduled to open the season Jan. 21 with Mississippi Delta at ICC's Davis Event Center in Fulton.