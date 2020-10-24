Mantachie High School senior Brandon Kemp is a member of the marching band and won the state championship with them in 2016. He is also a member of the track and field team.
A member of the robotics and bridge building team, Kemp is also in the Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, English Honor Society and Science Club. He does volunteer work with the Beta Club and also serves the homeless in the area.
Kemp attends Basalia Church in Mooreville. He plans to attend Itawamba Community College then Mississippi State or Florida A & M to complete a degree in mechanical engineering.