Attorneys representing Fulton Telephone Company (FTC) and Tombigbee Fiber are hashing out the details of an interconnection agreement after a social media back-and-forth between Northern District Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley and FTC drew public attention.
On July 15, FTC released a statement via social media addressing allegations from Presley that the company was purposely stalling broadband interconnection negotiations with Tombigbee Electric Power Association (TEPA). The heated broadband debate between the government official and the telephone carrier began online on July 15 after Presley’s office received a complaint that FTC would not allow customers to retain the phone number issued by their company if they chose a competing broadband carrier.
In a lengthy Facebook post addressed to the citizens of Itawamba County, Presley accused FTC of trying to block TEPA and stifle the competition by not quickly reaching an agreement.
“Federal rules and regulations do not allow phone companies to hold your number hostage so they can keep you as a customer,” Presley wrote. “If an agreement isn’t reached promptly, I will take ANY and ALL action within my power to see that FTC’s attempt at obstructing competition is met with the full force of the law.”
The “interconnect agreement” Presley references is a business contract between telecommunications organizations for the purpose of interconnecting their networks and exchanging telecommunications traffic. Interconnect agreements are used in both public telephone networks and the internet.
According to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regulations, if operators can reach interconnection agreements on their own, it is generally preferable to government intervention in the market.
The FCC’s Consumer Guide also breaks down another process for individuals to keep their phone numbers while changing carriers: “phone number porting.” Customers can follow the guidelines on the FCC’s website and request service from a different provider at any time, but some rural service providers obtain waivers for the porting requirements from state authorities. If consumers are unable to port their existing phone numbers, the FCC recommends they contact their state public utilities commission.
Last week, Presley told The Times he personally intervened with an informal request about a month ago imploring FTC and their provider CenturyLink work out the interconnection agreement so that it doesn’t slow down the deployment or unfairly treat customers in Itawamba County.
“My understanding at that time was that there was improvement and a draft contract between CenturyLink and FTC, which is their provider, in the process of being worked out,” he said. “They have still not reached a final agreement, or executed it. This is nothing new, it’s a very normal course of action.”
Late Wednesday, FTC responded to Presley’s comments via the company’s own Facebook page.
“Fulton Telephone Company (FTC) has never and will never refuse to enter into good faith negotiations with a competitor. At the time of posting this message, FTC has received neither a request for negotiation nor communication of any kind from Tombigbee Fiber/Tombigbee Electric Power Association,” the statement read.
The company noted they are currently engaged in fair competition with other telephone and internet providers and have absolutely no control over who offers, or does not offer, internet services in the Fulton or any other area.
“FTC has invested millions of dollars in private capital to bring world-class broadband to Fulton and Itawamba County at the lowest prices possible. FTC maintains full compliance with all rules and regulations promulgated by the Federal Communications Commission. FTC is with the people, and we will continue to do what is honest and ethical for this community and for our employees,” as stated in their social media post.
On Monday, the communications company's corporate office released an official statement to The Times claiming they were disappointed by Presley's comments.
"Commissioner Presley’s recent comments were and remain wholly false," the statement reads. "Still to date, we haven’t received a request from Tombigbee EPA or Fiber regarding an intercarrier agreement for phone number porting. We have been engaged in negotiations for several months with a third-party national provider who TEPA may be using to handle their voice services consistent with all regulations and standard procedures. These agreements take a significant amount of time and expense to negotiate and coordinate. We will always work with Tombigbee EPA any time we are given the opportunity."
Presley said attorneys representing the two companies were working on the agreement following the heated online debate.
“I’m happy to report that after my post, the attorneys for Fulton Telephone Company and Tombigbee Fiber have talked and an agreement seems to be in the works,” Presley wrote in a final Facebook statement. “All of the post in the world won’t deter me from seeing that the people of Itawamba County receive, fair, open competition for phone and internet service consistent with state and federal rules and law.”