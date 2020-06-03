Itawamba Agricultural High School archer Brenden Carter was one of his team’s most consistent shooters, reliably scoring in the 280s at matches.
Carter helped the IAHS Indians to the Class II state archery championship in 2019 and was hoping to repeat that feat when the team’s season ended early when the Mississippi High School Activities Association canceled the archery and powerlifting seasons.
Carter also helped the team in other ways as well: He tried to keep up the spirits of his teammates by encouraging them and helped the coaches with setting up and putting up equipment after practices and matches.
Carter is also a member of the IAHS All-Superior Band and attends Fulton United Methodist Church.
Carter either wants to become a welding fabricator or a music teacher after graduation.
He is the son of Brenton James Carter and Carolyn June Carter.