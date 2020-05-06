Itawamba Agricultural High School senior Brienanna Putt won a state championship last year with IAHS. They were aiming for a repeat performance in 2020 before the season was canceled.
Putt has been a member of the National Technical Honor Society while in high school and is very active in the arts.
Last year, she was in the school’s production of Mary Poppins, Jr. and took part in chorus. These are just a couple of the artistic endeavors she’s focused on over the years.
After graduation, Putt plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer science with the goal of getting into the field of game design.
She is the daughter of Denise and John Putt.