Itawamba County School Board is taking measures to ensure students have the best chance at success during this challenging school year.
A special board meeting was held on Thursday, Oct. 15 to approve an emergency purchase regarding their broadband internet project with Fulton Telephone Company.
Fulton Telephone Company will be installing broadband internet at Itawamba County Schools and local volunteer fire departments to give students in the most rural areas of the county access to high speed internet. Students will be able to access the internet from the parking lots eliminating the need to get out and risk coming in contact with Covid-19.
Michelle Floyd, attorney for the Itawamba County School Board, told board members that equipment was already ordered. Superintendent Trae Wiygul added that 3,000 computers would be arriving next week.
This program was set up to meet an immediate increased need for reliable internet service in Mississippi, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including expanded broadband access, to facilitate and assist with distance learning and ensure Mississippi Public School Districts have access to adequate financial resources for these projects.