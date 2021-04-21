Mantachie High School's track and field teams continued their strong season last Wednesday at the Class 2, Region-1 meet at Potts Camp. As a team, the girls finished second and the boys third; 15 athletes advanced to the North Half meet this weekend at Potts Camp with six competitors and two relay teams setting new personal records.
Advancing to North Half meet:
boys’ 110-meter hurdles: 1. Tanner Broadway (PR)
boys’ 200: 3. Hunter Hester (PR)
girls’ 300 hurdles: 4. Cayley Miller (PR)
boys’ 300 hurdles: 2. Tanner Broadway (PR)
girls’ 800: 2. Sarah Moody (PR)
girls’ 1,600: 1. Kaysley Hill (PR), 2. Annie Amon (PR).
boys’ high jump: 1. Alex Duthu, 4. Ben Mitchell.
girls’ high jump: 2. Cayley Miller, 4. Bailee Caples.
girls’ triple jump: 4. Cayley Miller (PR)
boys’ triple jump: 1. Tanner Broadway
boys’ 4 X 200 relay: (Tristen Hurd, Davion Cox, Landen Broadway and Hunter Hester).
girls’ 4 X 400 relay: 1. (Kaysley Hill, Cayley Miller, Sarah Moody and Annie Amon) (team PR).
girls’ 4 X 800 relay: (Kaysley Hill, Kelly Cleveland, Sarah Moody and Annie Amon) (team PR).