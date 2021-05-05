Mantachie High School had two athletes medal at the class 2A state track meet in Pearl Saturday.
Tannar Broadway ran away from the field to win the 110m high hurdles.
Alex Duthu finished third in the high jump event with a height of 6'.
The Mustangs had top-10 finishes by eight athletes in seven events as well as three relay teams finishing in the top-10.
The state meet capped a successful season for Mantachie track and field. There were several seniors on this year's team, including Duthu, but much of the team will return for the Mustangs, and the success at the state meet gives them something to build upon next year.