Mantachie High School's Ethan Brown led the county's powerlifting contingent with a third place finish in the 181-pound weight class at the state meet held at the Mississippi Coliseum Saturday.
Brown was one of three Mustangs to qualify for the event. Reed Hester finished third and Nate Kelly sixth in their classifications. All three set personal records in the deadlift portion of the meet as well as total weight.
Friday, Itawamba Agricultural High School was represented by Elizabeth Gann and Katelynn King at the girls' state meet.