Itawamba County Sheriff's Department Chief Investigator Jason Dickinson has confirmed the arrest of one person on burglary charges.
According to a press release, on April 17, Itawamba 911 received a call concerning a burglary at 718 Old Carolina Road in the New Chapel Community. A white Chevy truck had been seen leaving the area. During the ongoing investigation, a fire was reported at the same residence on April 19. Both the home and a vehicle near the home were destroyed according to Dickinson.
At the time the house fire was being investigated, Jerry Daniel Dillard, 34, of Nettleton, attempted to steal copper wire from the destroyed home. Subsequently, investigators discovered Dillard was in the truck sought in the initial burglary. He is being held on burglary charges but is not a suspect in the house fire Dickinson said.
The house fire is being investigated by the State Fire Marshall and Itawamba County Fire Investigator Patrick Homan.
Dillard was released on bond awaiting the next Itawamba County Grand Jury.