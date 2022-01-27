Red Bay, AL (January 25, 2022) Billy M. Bolton, Chairman of the Board of Community Spirit Bank and Independent Bancshares, Inc., welcomes Tony Green to the Community Spirit Bank team.
On behalf of the Community Spirit Bank Board of Directors and our holding company, Independent Bancshares, Inc., it is my pleasure to announce the addition of Tony Green of Fulton, Mississippi to our staff.
Tony joins the bank as Vice President and Business Development Officer, with a focus on current and future Mississippi communities. We are pleased to bring on an Itawamba County native devoted to helping further serve the needs of Northeast Mississippi.
Community Spirit Bank is proud of its ties to the Northeast Mississippi area. We are confident Tony will offer a valuable way to tap into a broader knowledge and leverage connections in our Mississippi service areas. Tony is excited to join a community bank devoted to being accessible, responsive, and accountable to the customers we serve.
Brad M. Bolton, President/CEO/Sr Lender of Community Spirit Bank, stated, “We are so excited to welcome Tony to our bank family! We wanted to attract the best talent to help us expand our Mississippi footprint in the months and years to come so they can experience the exceptional customer service that we pride ourselves in providing daily. Tony meets that talent requirement of being responsive and accountable to his customers. His character and integrity match that of the bank, and we are so proud for him to join our team!
Tony can be reached at our Belmont, Mississippi location at 662-454-0001 or by email at tgreen@communityspirit.bank
Tony has 23 years of experience in the banking industry, having served in the roles of Credit Officer, Commercial Lender, and Community Bank President with Deposit Guaranty Bank, Renasant Bank, and Bancorp South. He served six years as the Executive Director of the Monroe County Chamber of Commerce. For over ten years he also owned and operated Business Solutions 2020, a business brokerage and consulting firm. During his banking career, he has worked and lived in the Grenada, Vicksburg, Tupelo, and Monroe County markets. For the past six years, he had served as Bancorp South’s commercial lender for Itawamba County. Tony is an Itawamba County native, having attended school at Dorsey and having graduated from Itawamba High School in 1978.
He has a Master of Business Administration degree from Mississippi State University, is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute, and attended the School of Banking at L.S.U.
Tony is married to the former Shelley Rogers of Fairview. They have a daughter, Clara. His parents were the late Clarence and Eva Green of Van Buren. Tony serves on the Itawamba County Development Council board of directors, where he is a past President and executive board member. Tony and his family are active members of the Itawamba Historical Society and the Starkville Christian Home Educators. They have been very active in Crossbound Church, Smithville, and the Tibbee Church, West Point, for several years now.
Tony’s primary interests include his family, hunting and fishing adventures, and writing short stories and essays about Mississippi living and local personalities.