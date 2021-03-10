Christmas may be the most wonderful time of the year, but crawfish season is a close second. Aside from the fact that we love to eat crawfish, it’s also the first sign of spring! Without fail, my husband and I always get too excited and end up buying more than we can actually eat in one sitting. This recipe is delicious and comes together so quickly, making it the perfect way to use up those leftovers!
CRAWFISH ALFREDO
1 16 oz. package linguine
4 tbsp butter
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 pint heavy whipping cream
1 tsp cajun seasoning
8 oz Romano cheese
2 cups crawfish meat
Instructions: Begin cooking pasta according to package instructions. While pasta is boiling, melt the butter in a large nonstick skillet over medium to medium-high heat. Add garlic to the butter, and allow it to sauté until fragrant. Add the cream and cajun seasoning. When the pasta is almost done, remove it from the boiling water straight to the cream mixture. Let it simmer until slightly thickened. Mix in the crawfish. Mix in the cheese while stirring. Serve immediately.