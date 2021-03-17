Fulton, MS (38843)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Strong thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 52F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.