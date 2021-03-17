Do you fire up the grill at the first sign of pretty weather like we do at my house? This is our first meal to grill every season because it's quick and always delicious! We usually throw some veggies in foil with a little oil and seasoning to cook alongside the salmon to make it a full meal.
GRILLED SALMON
1- 2lb. side of salmon
2 Tbsp brown or whole grain mustard
your favorite spice blend
salt and pepper
Instructions: Prepare charcoal for the grill or preheat grill to medium high. Spread mustard on to the flesh side of the salmon and season with spice mix, and salt and pepper as desired. Place on aluminum foil on preheated grill and cook with lid closed for 10-15 minutes or until flaky.