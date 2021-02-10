The weatherman says we have more ice and snow on the way, so that means another soup recipe. My grandmother always made Chicken and Rice Soup for me growing up and it’s still a go-to comfort food for me. The lemon is my addition to my grandmother’s recipe and I think it really lifts it to another level.
Lemony Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
3 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
2 cups Lundbergh Wild Rice
8 cups chicken stock
2 carrots (chopped)
2 sticks celery (chopped)
1 medium onion (diced)
3 cloves garlic
1 tbsp lemon zest
2 tsp dried rosemary
1 tsp onion powder
1 tsp garlic powder
Olive Oil
Salt and Pepper
Instructions: Sautee chopped onion, carrots, and celery in olive oil for one minute. Stir in the garlic, season with salt and pepper and cook until fragrant. Add chicken stock, rosemary, onion powder, garlic powder and rice. Bring to a boil, then cover and cook over medium heat for 45 minutes to an hour, or until the rice is done. Add shredded chicken and lemon zest. Season as needed.