These sushi bowls are great for meal prepping or just a quick dinner. You can easily swap out the shrimp for chicken or tofu, depending on your preferences.
SHRIMP SUSHI BOWLS
FOR SHRIMP:
12 medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
¼ cup soy sauce
2 tsp sesame oil
1 tbsp rice vinegar
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 one inch piece ginger, finely grated
1 tsp brown sugar
salt and pepper to taste
FOR SRIRACHA MAYO:
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tsp-1tbsp sriracha sauce (use as much or as little as you like)
FOR BOWLS:
2 cups white or brown rice, cooked according to package directions
1 medium cucumber, julienned
1 medium carrot, julienned
avocado, sliced
pickled onions
1. Mix soy sauce, sesame oil, rice vinegar, garlic, ginger, and brown sugar in a bowl.
2. Season shrimp with salt and pepper and cook in 2 tablespoons of olive oil over medium-high heat.
3. When the shrimp are just cooked, add the soy sauce mixture to the pan and let cook for one minute before removing from heat.
4. To make Sriracha mayo, just mix together the sriracha sauce and mayo. You can use however musch sriracha you like.
4. To assemble sushi bowls, just add rice to your bowl then top with shrimp, chopped veggies, and sriracha mayo.