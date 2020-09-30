Mantachie High School’s Caleb Murrell is a leader both on and off the field. Murrell is the drumline captain for the school’s band and is also captain of the robotics team.
Murrell works hard and the results prove it. He has been selected the most outstanding drummer at band camp at Itawamba Community College, advanced to state last year at the robotics competition and his bridge building team has advanced to state every year he’s been a member.
Murrell wants to build upon the concepts he’s learned in high school at the Neumont College of Computer Science in Salt Lake City, Utah to pursue a career in game design.
Murrell’s hobbies include programming, drumming, welding and playing video games.