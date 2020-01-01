Six Itawamba Community College football players signed national letters of intent to continue their careers on the next level on the first day of national signing day, including Itawamba Agricultural High School alum Cameron Orr.
Shakel Brown – DL – Troy University
Brown (Tallahassee, Florida) finished the year with 11 tackles (7 solo; 4 assists) and 2.5 tackles for a loss of 2.5 yards in his lone season with the Indians. Shakel originally signed with Highlands Junior College (KS) in 2017.
Jakob Cunningham – OL – Jackson State University
Cunningham (Louisville) was part of an offensive line that helped pave the way for the Indians to amass 407.9 yards of total offense per game this past season.
Kenneth Martin – DB – Mississippi Valley State University
Martin (Columbus) had 41 tackles (32 solo; 9 assists) with a pair of interceptions returned for a total of 28 yards and two pass break-ups this past season.
Sylvonta Oliver – DB – University of Memphis
Oliver (Sardis) stay true to his early season commitment to the Tigers on Wednesday.
He finished his sophomore season with 50 total tackles (41 solo; 9 assists) with one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries – one going 88 yards for a touchdown – along with one interception returned 60 yards for another touchdown and six pass break-ups.
Cameron Orr – OL – Elon University
Orr (Fulton) was another key piece of the puzzle up front for the Indians. He helped the offense rush for 143.6 yards per game and pass for another 264.3 yards per game in his final season with the red and blue.
Elon is a NCAA Division I FCS program located in Elon, North Carolina. The Phoenix are a member of the Colonial Athletic Association.
Hiram Wadlington – RB – Mississippi Valley State University
Wadlington (Oxford) earned MACJC All-North Second Team Offense honors after leading the team in scoring with 48 points and accumulating 847 all-purpose yards. He rushed for 658 yards and eight touchdowns on 118 carries and made 28 catches for 199 yards.
