Itawamba Agricultural High School senior Wade Cannon signed earlier in the spring to continue his football playing career at Itawamba Community College in the fall.
“I am excited for another opportunity to play the game again,” Cannon said after signing.
The defensive lineman and long snapper had 51 total tackles for the IAHS last fall with 38 of those being solo and one tackle for loss. Cannon also recovered two fumbles.
Cannon went into detail about what it meant to him to get to play football at home for two more seasons,
“Being around ICC for most of my life, I have met some great people. I’ve met many coaches, employees, and athletes that have had a positive impact on my life, and to now be on campus for two years is an exciting opportunity.”
Cannon is the son of the Indians’ head coach Sean Cannon, and the younger Cannon is excited to join his dad on the sideline this fall but stresses when they’re on the field, he’ll be no different from any of his teammates.
“To play for my dad is going to be a fun experience, but I am really just like any of my teammates. Being the head coach’s son doesn’t differentiate me from any of my future teammates. All that matters to me and my teammates is winning games and competing for a state championship, while creating a brotherhood that will last for a lifetime.”
“I’m really excited to take this next step,” Cannon said of the transition from high school to college football. “Even though I’m wearing red and blue, it’s a good feeling to know I still get to wear Itawamba across my chest.”