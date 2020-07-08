For the fourth straight year, Belmont University’s Carlee Nanney (Itawamba Agricultural High School) has been named an All-American scholar by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.
Nanney, who recently graduated from the university, earned the honor every year of her undergraduate career.
To qualify for the honor, a golfer must meet some of the toughest requirements in college sports. The golfer must maintain a cumulative grade point average of a 3.5 and must compete in at least 50% of their team’s events if playing at the Division I level or 66% at the Division II and III levels.