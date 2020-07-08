Carlee Nanney

Carlee Nanney watches a shot during a round at McCabe Gold Course in Nashville, Tennessee, in October 2018. She had decided to forgo the extra year of eligibility available and begin work on her doctorate.

For the fourth straight year, Belmont University’s Carlee Nanney (Itawamba Agricultural High School) has been named an All-American scholar by the Women’s Golf Coaches Association.

Nanney, who recently graduated from the university, earned the honor every year of her undergraduate career.

To qualify for the honor, a golfer must meet some of the toughest requirements in college sports. The golfer must maintain a cumulative grade point average of a 3.5 and must compete in at least 50% of their team’s events if playing at the Division I level or 66% at the Division II and III levels.

