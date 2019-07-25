Editor’s note: Fulton native Carlee Nanney, a member of the Belmont’s women’s golf team, traveled to Poland on a mission project with Belmont Athletics last month. She shared this reflection of her experience with The Times.
Leading up to this trip, I was overwhelmed with some major anxiety.
I wasn’t nervous about what we would be doing on the trip, but rather our travel to and from Poland. I was also afraid that the language barrier would be a challenge. However, as we got ready to board our first flight, I had decided to give all of those worries to God and just trust Him completely for the week.
Our first full day in Poland was absolutely delightful. We attended church at Proem’s Camp Zaku, where the service was in both English and Polish. I was simply stunned that so many people in one space could come from so many different places to serve the same God. Not only did we get to experience this lovely service, but nine people gave their lives to Christ after this worship service!
This trip was full of many different experiences. We were able to participate in basketball games, art classes, English classes, gym classes, after school programs, a picnic for people with disabilities, visit an orphanage and other exciting things. On the first day, while we were teaching gym classes, we realized that the language barrier was significant. Although this was hard, we were still able to communicate through our smiles, high-fives and encouragement. It was brought to my attention on this day that in order to love one another, you don’t have to speak the same language; you must simply show acts of love and kindness towards one another.
My favorite part of this trip was the Shine Picnic. The objective of this event is to make people with disabilities feel special and like they belong everywhere and with everyone. Our only objective that day was to make everyone feel loved, happy and wanted. The women got an elegant makeover and put on prom dresses for pictures. The men dressed in Western wear for their photo-shoot. We then danced the afternoon away until we couldn’t dance any more. It was amazing to see these people transform from shy and insecure to happy and confident by the time the day was over.
Mission trips are much more than just a chance to help people. These trips are an opportunity to share God’s love with all of his people. John 13:34 says, “A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another.” Going to another country can make this challenging, but it is always possible to show love and kindness to one another. Maybe it’s through a smile, hug, high-five, fist-bump or encouragement. From cheering on the kids in gym class to painting fingernails at the Shine picnic, I was able to see God work through each and every person I interacted with on this trip. It was amazing to see the happiness we brought to all the people we connected with this week.