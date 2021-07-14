Carolina Community Church will present its play “Carolina’s Centennial Celebration” Saturday, July 24 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and again Sunday, July 25 at 2 p.m. at the Carolina Community Center at 3375 Carolina Road in southwest Itawamba County.
Written and directed by Margaret Mills, the play will present the “master of ceremonies,” Uncle Sam himself, but features several familiar faces joining in the antics of the community’s unforgettable patriotic parade. The characters include Andy Griffith (Shay Guess); Barney Fife (Thomas Conwill); Earnest T. Bass (Billy Joe Tackett); Aunt Bea (Leah Anna White); Helen (Joyce Dozier); The Fun Girls from Richmond (Donna Ray and Chrissie Garner); Otis (Walter White); The Darlins (Eugene Conwill, Tommy Todd, and Van East); Charlene Darlin (Michi Guess); and the Carolina Children’s Choir led by Jessica Conwill, Angie Engle, and Petey Hill.
Stage crew members Amanda Grace, Dale Mills, and Terry Garner have created a set liken to Mayberry itself.
“We’ve worked really hard and we’re excited about presenting “Carolina’s Centennial Celebration,” Mills said. “We want to invite everyone to come out and join the fun!”
Doors open 30 minutes prior to start time. Admission is $5. Grilled burgers will be available at the concessions for the Saturday night performance.