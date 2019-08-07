The professional athletes from Itawamba are in a critical point in their seasons.
Pro-golfer Ally McDonald has had a steady 2019 and is chasing a spot on the Solheim Cup team; Chad Ramey has played impressive golf in the home-stretch of the Korn Ferry Tour and is in prime position to make a run for a PGA Tour card; Brian Dozier has rebounded from 2018 and is a threat once again when at the plate; and Joseph Webster looks to capture the Forrest Wood Cup this weekend in Hot Springs, Arkansas.
McDonald finished tied for 21st at the Women’s British Open this past weekend. It was her fourth top-25 at a major this year, with two of those being in the top 10. McDonald’s consistent play this season has already netted her more than $500,000 this year. She is ranked 26th on the money list. She is 58th in the Rolex rankings and sits 36th in the Race to CME Global, a points race for eligibility for an end of the season tournament with a hefty payout.
McDonald’s play places her in ninth place in the U.S. Solheim Cup standings. This is an international competition with the U.S. team facing the European team, similar to the men’s Ryder Cup competition.
Ramey is currently playing his best golf of the year. Back in July, he finished second at The Pinnacle Bank Championship. He’s finished in the top-20 in six of the 22 events he’s played in this season and has earned over $117,000 in 2019. Ramey currently sits 33rd in The 35 rankings. The top 25 on the Korn Ferry Tour automatically earn a PGA Tour card for next season, and the top 75 qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour finals. There are three finals events, and the top 25 with the most cumulative points will earn a PGA Tour card. The Finals includes not just Korn Ferry members but also those who’ve finished ranked 136 through 200 on the PGA’s FedExCup points list.
Dozier, after a slow start to 2019, has compiled a respectable set of offensive numbers. He’s hitting .242 with 16 home runs, 46 runs scored and 40 RBI for the Washington Nationals. His on-base percentage sits at .344 with a slugging rate of .440; all of his averages are near or above his career average.
As the weather heated up, so did Dozier. He’s hit .272 since the beginning of June, and the Nationals have heated up, too. They’ve been one of the best teams in baseball since the end of May and, at 58-53, are in second place in the National League East Division and are tied for the second National League Wild Card spot.
Webster finished third in the Fishing League Worldwide Tour’s Angler of the Year points race and qualified to compete in his fourth Forrest Wood Cup. Webster finished in the top-10 in one of seven tournaments he fished and has earned over $80,000 thus far this year. The event this weekend will take place at Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs.