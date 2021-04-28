As of Monday, April 26, Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports that Itawamba County is closing in on 3,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Itawamba County currently has 2,983 confirmed cases and 77 confirmed deaths due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Statewide, Misssissippi has reported 310,987 conformed cases and 7,178 confirmed deaths.
Vaccine appointments are open and available statewide. There have been 1,646,337 total doses administered across the state with 752,538 individuals officially fully vaccinated.
Itawamba County is reporting 20 percent of its population as fully vaccinated having received 9,848 total doses.
There are four vaccine locations in Itawamba County: Family Pharmacy in Fulton, Fulton Medical Clinic, Mantachie Rural Health Clinic and Hometown Care Clinic of Mantachie.
After being temporarily unavailable, the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have recommended that vaccine facilities resume administering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine as of April 23, 2021. However, women younger than 50 years old especially should be aware of the rare risk of blood clots with low platelets after vaccination, and that other COVID-19 vaccines are available where this risk has not been seen.
According to the CDC’s website, it is still possible to contract COVID-19 even after becoming fully vaccinated as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. However, vaccination is still an effective way to help protect individuals and those surrounding them from getting sick or severely ill with COVID-19. Experts continue to monitor and evaluate how often this occurs, how severe their illness is, and how likely a vaccinated person is to spread COVID-19 to others.