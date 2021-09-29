“I’ve known Doice all my life, you couldn’t ask for a nicer person,” longtime friend Edward Guntharp said standing in the crowded parking lot.
They came in Cadillacs, beat-up Chevys, and side-by-sides. Some wore slacks, others faded Liberty overalls. They ranged from 18 months old to ninety-plus years. The spectrum of individuals was broad, but their purpose was singular...to honor Dulaney Grocery Store owner, Doice Dulaney.
Hundreds gathered last Saturday outside the small brick building at 1300 East Main Street, Fulton, pooling their efforts in appreciation of Dulaney’s unwavering commitment to the community.
“He’ll help anybody,” Guntharp continued. “That’s evident by today’s turnout.”
While the crowd gathered to recognize him, business continued as usual for Dulaney. Standing behind the counter with his cordless phone planted firmly against his left ear, he simply answers, “Dulaney’s.”
Open for business
Around 1940, Dulaney’s father, Loice “Doc” Dulaney opened the store in the front room of the family’s home at the intersection of Old Highway 78 and Old Highway 25. It was long before East Main Street and the city limits stretched to the business. His father taught school in nearby Clay Community while his mother, Flossie, ran the store.
Standing behind the counter, somewhere between the Swisher Sweets and the spark plugs, Dulaney pointed a few feet away to the well-worn wooden floor.
“Right there is where my bed used to be when I was a boy. I have spent my entire life RIGHT here,” he stated unequivocally.
Dulaney took over the store in 1975 after the passing of his father. Aside from a brief period when he joined the National Guard and attended summer camp, that spot is where he has remained and where patron after patron has greeted him as “Haney.”
“Etoil Senter started calling me ‘Haney Dulaney’ after Mr. Haney on the television show Green Acres,” Dulaney said. “And it stuck.”
In his early years, Dulaney could be found wheelin’ and dealin’ on the auction scene. Often five, six times a week he would drive to Ryans Well, Hobo Station, or a host of auction sites to buy goods. Sometimes the work nights doubled as date nights according to his wife, Becky.
“We went on a lot of dates to auctions,” she laughed matter-of-factly.
No matter where he sought merchandise, throughout the years, Dulaney Grocery has carried a myriad of items from Chapstick to Tick Aerosol for cattle, hence the birth of the popular statement by locals, “If Haney ain’t got it, you don’t need it.”
For a reasonable price, customers can enjoy a cold drink (of the non-alcoholic variety) with a bologna sandwich. Seating is provided in the “politicin’” side room (the family’s former living room) or underneath the lean-to side shed that was added to the building to accommodate the overflow. There is no charge for the imparted wisdom and/or intuitive insight found in either place.
Whether it’s bologna by the pound, or chainsaw part, whatever the customer is in search of, he likely has it or can point them in the direction of it.
“Wal Mart is my biggest competition, they’re also my biggest referral,” Dulaney said. “If they don’t have what the customer needs, they send ‘em to me.”
But when it comes to lawnmowers, Haney Dulaney likely has it. He ships lawnmower blades all over the United States he said.
“One time I had a fella from New York call me for one blade. I wouldn’t send it,” he said in a savvy business tone. The freight cost more than the blade.”
Dulaney is both savvy and stern when it comes to his business, he doesn’t mind telling folks when they are getting out of line and he doesn’t mind sharing his own political view.
“I’m neither Democrat or Republican, I’m for the best man for the job,” he stated. “And by the way, Trump was the best man.”
Growing up with Haney
It’s Dulaney’s giving spirit and hard work that gained him the respect of his former employees and left a lasting impression.
Josh Leslie, Sandy Webb, and Shane Dulaney sat on the steps of Dulaney’s Grocery during Saturday’s event and reminisced as they looked across the parking lot at people gathered to honor their former boss and friend. They talked about the years they spent working at the store and the impact “Haney” had on their lives. Leslie, who is the store manager of Tupelo’s Home Depot, smiled broadly as he talked about his youthful age when the man who gave him his first job, became his mentor.
“My earliest memory is that he gave me a pack of BB’s when I was four years old,” Leslie laughed. “I starting working at the store when I was 11 years old. I rode my bicycle to work for a while and then Haney started picking me up.”
Webb, who serves as an Itawamba Attendance Center Assistant Principal and Athletic Director for the school, said she too worked for Haney at a young age.
“I worked at the store for six years. That helped me put myself through college,” she said. “Haney helped me get my job, my degree. There will never be another person like Doice Dulaney.”
Mississippi National Guard SFC Shane Dulaney worked for Dulaney from his preteen years until he joined the service at 19 years old.
“I rode a three-wheeler to work if that tells you anything,” he said wittingly. “Doice helped raise us. We learned the ways of the world here back then.”
The three recalled Haney’s love for children was evident when they visited his store. He would give away bottles of chocolate YooHoo’s to kids who came by the store.
“He gave away countless YooHoo’s, that’s just the kind of person he is. We were all ‘Haney’s kids,’” Leslie recalled. “From a work point of view, it was the best job I’ve ever had.”
During his high school years, Matthew Fortune, another of Dulaney’s former employees, designed a t-shirt with the likeness of Dulaney’s Grocery proudly displayed on the back. In typical Haney fashion, he brought back the old design and had 592 printed to give away to his customers in appreciation. They were gone before Saturday’s event took place.
“I’m getting another 500 printed to giveaway. These will have my autograph already printed on them,” he grinned. “That way they won’t wash off.”
The stories of Dulaney’s kindness, from pumping kerosene by hand during an ice storm for his customers, to showing youngsters the value of hard work and generosity, could fill the pages of more than one book.
“He is truly one of a kind,” his sister, Prebble Dulaney Smith said.
Celebrating 47 years
In the midst of his hard work and giving, during the course of his lifetime, Dulaney has only had one medical issue that nearly cost him his life. In the 80s his appendix ruptured after he was referred to a local hospital and misdiagnosed.
“I was hurting. They kept telling me that I had strained something and they sent me home to rest for three days,” he said. “I knew that wasn’t right.”
While in dire pain, Dulaney returned to Dr. Tubb and the pair decided emergency surgery was in order.
“Dr. Rodolfo Arriola saved my life right here in Fulton,” he said in a broken voice. “I have him to thank or I wouldn’t be here now.”
In recent weeks, Dulaney began battling a grim health issue. His diagnosis was the catalyst that prompted friends and patrons to hold “Haney Appreciation Day,” in honor of the man who has passed countless YooHoo’s, t-shirts, and $2 bills across his store’s counter.
He was somewhat taken aback, he doesn’t care for recognition. He cares for his customers, his family, friends, and even strangers, nevertheless nearly 500 burgers were served to those who dropped by.
Doice “Haney” Dulaney stepped away from answering the store’s busy phone to address the hundreds gathered outside his store.
“Thank you all for coming, I appreciate it. I’ll be going to Heaven soon,” he said with his hands raised to the sky.
His words were few, his admirers were many.
And without hesitation, he did what Doice Dulaney does best...he stepped back into the spot where he has spent a lifetim