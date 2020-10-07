If you have not yet returned your response to the 2020 United States Census, you still have time.
According to an Oct. 2 press release from 2020census.gov, due to a court ordered deadline extension, data collection will continue through Oct. 31, 2020.
The Mississippi Census 2020 website states that nearly $675 billion per year for states is up for grabs from the federal government. Mississippi received more than $10 billion in federal funds in 2016 based on numbers from the census count.
Census counts can inform such things as where to allocate funds for new roads, schools, or hospitals, as well as, the number of representatives each state has in congress and how district lines are drawn.
Without an accurate count, Itawamba county loses those funds which -among other things- provide support for Mississippians in need through the foster system and critical programs such as Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
As of Oct. 4, 2020, over 99% of housing units in the United States had been counted. Mississippi fell a bit short of the national average with only 97.9% of households units being represented, while Itawamba County ranked 12th in the state for total housing units counted.
Itawamba County Census Committee Member Vaunita Martin reminds citizens, “it’s not too late!” Martin also stressed that representation for every Itawamba County citizen is important. An estimated $5,000 per person is tied to census counts.
The questionnaire can be completed through the census website at 200census.gov by clicking, “Start Questionnaire,” then choose the link that says, “If you do not have a Census ID, click here,” by phone by calling 844-330-2020, or by mailing back the paper questionnaire that was sent to your address. The online questionnaire must be completed in one sitting as it cannot be saved.