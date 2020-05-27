The Census Bureau is encouraging residents who haven’t already been counted as part of the 2020 U.S. Census to submit their forms as soon as possible.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all 2020 census field operations have been suspended. The bureau reached out to community leaders last week to encourage them to inform their community network to complete their census forms.
Itawamba County Census Committee Member Vaunita Martin said the county came out strong in the early days of registration, but residents need to continue submitting their census forms to ensure the county has an accurate count.
“It is a simple process and only takes about five to 10 minutes to complete, depending on how many you have living in your household,” Martin said. “If you don’t have the ability to do it online then you can call or mail it in.”
Residents have the option to respond online at www.my2020census.gov, by calling 1-844-330-2020 or by mail. Census Bureau notifications began arriving in local mailboxes between March 12-20. The Census ID found on the letter or questionnaire should be used to self-register online.
If a household has not received a notice or questionnaire in the mail, registration for the 2020 Census can still be done online by visiting the online form and selecting “Start Questionnaire.” Below the ID field, click the link that says, “If you do not have a Census ID, click here.”
The household count should consist of all persons living at the recorded address on April 1, 2020. Adults, babies, young children, foster children, and non-relatives living there should be counted.
As of Friday, Itawamba County ranked 9th in the state for online self-registration for Census 2020. Bordering Lee County ranked eighth, Monroe County 14th, and Tishomingo County ranked 57th.
Of Itawamba’s three municipalities, Mantachie continues to lead the county in online registration with 61.1%, followed by Fulton with 54.9%, and Tremont at 42.5%.
The county has an overall response rate of 59.6% while Mississippi has an overall response of 55.3%. Response rate nationwide is 59.9%.
An accurate count means more money for the state and more money for the county. The federal government disperses funds using the data collected during the decennial count. Census results can have a significant impact on the county for the next decade.
“In light of the recent crisis, it matters now more than ever that we get an accurate count,” Martin said. “We need everyone to be counted.”
The count has political implications, including determining seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. On the local level, county district lines are drawn to have the populations within them be as balanced as possible. Those numbers rely on the data collected during the national census, collected every 10 years.
Itawamba County’s second and third district lines saw drastic changes in 2013 due to the results of the 2010 census.
The census has counted the U.S. population every 10 years since 1790.