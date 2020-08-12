Fulton’s Chad Ramey played one of the field’s best rounds Sunday at the Winco Portland Open to climb his way into a top 5 finish.
Ramey briefly held a share of the lead on the back nine, but Lee Hodges regained his lead and held on to win.
Ramey’s 9-under par, 71-70-68-88 – 275 moved him up to seventh place in The 25 rankings. The 25 rankings will determine who gets PGA Tour cards. Traditionally, this happens at the end of the season, but this year The 25 won’t issue cards until partway through next season because of the high number of tournaments canceled by the pandemic.
Ramey is just short of earning a spot in this year’s U.S. Open. The top five players in The 25 rankings after the Portland Open earned a berth in the national championship.
Across the country and over 2,300 miles away, fellow pro golfer and Itawamba Agricultrual High School alum and Mississippi State University product Ally McDonald tied for 25th at the Marathon LPGA Classic in Sylvania, Ohio, with a four-day score of 5-under-par.
McDonald shot 66-75-67-71 – 279 . She is 31st in the Race to CME Globe, 64th in the Rolex Rankings and sits 39th on the official money list.
McDonald will join other LPGA golfers on a chartered flight to Scotland for the Ladie’s Scottish Open in North Berwick, Scotland. The chartered flight is one of the required precautions in place for golfers making the trip to the Open, followed by a quick jaunt to the Women’s British Open on the island. Players and caddies who make the trip will be required to test negative for the coronavirus to fly with fellow Tour members.
Brian Dozier (IAHS/USM) picked up a hit this last week with the New York Mets. Dozier went one-for-nine at the plate with a walk.
The Mets went 7-9 overall. The major league baseball season is usually more of a marathon than a sprint, but with the season being cut to 60 games, this year, every game is critical as teams try to play themselves into contention early in this unusual season.