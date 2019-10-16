Usually when Itawamba and Shannon meet on the gridiron, it’s a highly-contested game with playoff implications involved.
The 2019 edition of the matchup was no different. Both teams came into the game with 1-0 records in Region 2-4A, and the game was a defensive slug-fest.
IAHS started with possession of the football, and they didn’t gain but 2 yards before being forced to punt. The IAHS defense returned the favor, as they forced a three-and-out thanks in large part to a sack by senior Q.J. Shumpert. Neither offense could get much going. Shannon drove inside Indian territory once, but the quarterback was sacked on fourth down to stall the drive. After one quarter, the game was knotted at zero.
In the second quarter, it took IAHS under a minute to get on the board. On a broken play, senior Daeveon Sistrunk broke free to scamper 55-yards for a touchdown and a 7-0. On Shannon’s next possession, they scored on a 36-yard quarterback keeper and a 2-point conversion to take a 8-7 lead. IAHS responded right before the half with a 6-yard run by senior Ike Chandler. After the 2-point conversion, the Indians went into the locker room with a 15-8 halftime lead.
Most of the second half consisted of punts. Shannon scored on third-and-one to end the third quarter. However, they were stopped on the two-point conversion. IAHS led 15-14 after three quarters.
In the fourth quarter, junior Sam Mabus punted a perfect kick inside the 5-yard line. That nice punt set up a big play for the Indian defense. Sophomore Tae Chandler intercepted the Shannon pass near midfield and returned it 60 yards and gave the Indians a 22-14 lead. On the next possession, the Indian defense sacked the quarterback on third-and-14. After a timeout, the Indian defense came up big again as Ike Chandler sealed the win with an interception.
With the win, IAHS improved to 8-0 (2-0 Region 2-4A).
Turning point: Two big interceptions in the 4th quarter sealed the Indian victory.
Looking Ahead: IAHS travels to Mooreville Friday night. The Troppers are 4-4 overall and 0-2 in division 2-4A. Kickoff is 7 p.m.