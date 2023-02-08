Beginning Feb. 13, the location for Itawamba Community College’s adult education classes has been changed to room 202 of the Crubaugh Technical Education Building at the Fulton Campus.
Classes meet from 3:30-7:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays. Enrollment for new students is on the first and third Mondays of each month.
The free classes offer students an opportunity to complete a high school diploma, including GED and HiSET exam, ACT and WorkKeys preparation and score improvement. Work-readiness, reading, math and writing refresher skills are also offered to individuals seeking to improve their employability or educational skills. Persons enrolling in classes must be out of school and at least 16 years of age.
The classes previously met at the old Fulton Grammar School.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi,
Southeast Missouri and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&