CHICKEN ENCHILADAS
1 rotisserie chicken, shredded
8 corn tortillas
16 oz. shredded cheddar cheese
1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes
2 cloves of garlic, crushed
2 Tbsp cumin
2 Tbsp chili powder
2 tsp dried oregano
1 small can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce
Salt and pepper
Recommended for serving: sour cream, lime wedges, diced white onion, avocado and sliced jalapenos
Instructions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Wrap tortillas in foil and place in oven to heat through. In a medium mixing bowl, add tomatoes, garlic, cumin, chili powder and oregano and mix well. Chop one chipotle pepper and add to sauce mixture, plus 1 tbsp of juice from the can to make the enchilada sauce. Coat the bottom of a 13 x9 casserole dish with sauce. When tortillas are heated, working quickly, place ¼ cup of shredded chicken and a sprinkle of cheese in each tortilla and place in casserole dish. Cover enchiladas with sauce and cheese. Bake until heated through and cheese is melted.