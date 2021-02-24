CHICKEN ENCHILADAS

1 rotisserie chicken, shredded

8 corn tortillas

16 oz. shredded cheddar cheese

1 28 oz. can crushed tomatoes

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

2 Tbsp cumin

2 Tbsp chili powder

2 tsp dried oregano

1 small can chipotle peppers in adobo sauce

Salt and pepper

Recommended for serving: sour cream, lime wedges, diced white onion, avocado and sliced jalapenos

Instructions: Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Wrap tortillas in foil and place in oven to heat through. In a medium mixing bowl, add tomatoes, garlic, cumin, chili powder and oregano and mix well. Chop one chipotle pepper and add to sauce mixture, plus 1 tbsp of juice from the can to make the enchilada sauce. Coat the bottom of a 13 x9 casserole dish with sauce. When tortillas are heated, working quickly, place ¼ cup of shredded chicken and a sprinkle of cheese in each tortilla and place in casserole dish. Cover enchiladas with sauce and cheese. Bake until heated through and cheese is melted.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus