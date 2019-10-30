Last week, the Mantachie Mustangs returned home for a matchup with Magnolia Heights Academy, a contest shrouded with oddities and omens. The night ended with a crushing 49-28 defeat for the boys of blue and gold in the waning days of the season.
Before the run down, this game needs some context: When the season schedule was created during summer, this game wasn’t even on it. Mantachie was originally slated for a rematch with Coffeeville, who had narrowly bested the Mustangs last year in the closing seconds. But a mandatory alteration for divisional contests put the second act on hold at least another year and gave Mantachie an open date on the schedule that had to be filled to meet the MHSAA’s minimum game requirement.
According to head coach TJ Seago, the Mustangs contacted many area teams of comparable size, even a couple across state lines, but returned no hits. Enter Magnolia Heights, the defending runner-up in Mississippi’s private school state championship.
The calamities did not end there for the Mustangs. Thanks to Mother Nature, the game was moved up to Thursday evening. This also meant Mantachie had to condense their weekly prep for arguably the most formidable opponent they have faced all season.
There was only one reprieve: This was not a conference game, and the outcome carried no significant bearing on seasonal standings for either team, especially given the relatively odd circumstance.
The Mustangs opened the game with possession and looked determined offensively, picking up a pair of first downs and netting thirty yards before stalling at the Chiefs’ 28-yard line, turning the ball over on downs.
The Chiefs replicated Mantachie’s opening performance by eating four-and-a-half minutes themselves, but without a single negative yardage play, capping it off with a two-yard push for the score, making it 7-0 late in the first quarter.
The Mustangs had to punt on their next drive after three consecutive plays, but the ensuing defensive ensemble forced a fumble recovered by freshman Luke Ellis, who has lately made a name for himself as the team’s spark plug on both sides of the ball.
Unfortunately, the turnover didn’t yield much. After a second punt, Magnolia Heights swindled another four minutes of time away before scoring from 11 yards out to make it 14-0 with 8:23 to play in the half.
Mantachie began gaining traction on the offensive followup, but just as the ponies began to stride, an errant tipped pass went up for grabs, eventually landing in a tribesman’s lap near midfield.
The Chiefs wasted little time capitalizing this go-around. They connected on a 26-yard strike and converted a 2-point conversion to make it 22-0 midway through the second.
Finally, the vintage Mustang “350” offense roared to life as senior quarterback Jacob Frazier throttled a pass to fellow senior Andrew Miller, who sped down the sideline drag, leaving the opposition in his rearview, and scored a 77-yard touchdown.
Perhaps a little too amped up from the score, the Mustangs defense botched their contain coverage. The Chiefs responded on the first play with an 81-yard run to extend their lead to 29-6. Two drives later, they conjured another tally to push it to 36-6 with 3:45 remaining the first half.
Returning to the form with which they started the game, Mantachie strung together a consistent and fluid drive that took four minutes off the clock, moved the chains three times, and culminated with a 7-yard sling from Frazier to senior Jake Wiygul that narrowed the chasm to 36-14 with a successful 2-point conversion.
The Chiefs returned the kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown, making the score 43-14 with half the game remaining.
The Chiefs punched in another quick score on their first drive of the second half, which lasted less than a cumulative minute. That made the score 49-14.
Meanwhile, the home team was only getting started. Taking a chunk of the third quarter with them, Mantachie scored in the most peculiar of ways. Frazier was sacked on third down by a pair of lineman, creating a fumble, but a forward-thinking Andrew Miller scooped up the butterball and nimbly escorted to the end zone. The score was 49-21 at the end of the third.
By this point of the contest, the coaches had agreed to run the clock and swap out their first-string personnel, so a full-fledged comeback wasn’t in the works. Still, that didn’t deter the persistent Mustangs from heartily buffering one more touchdown by way of another senior named Miller.
Micah, who typically sees the field on defense and special teams, got the rare offensive opportunity to carry the ball on a speed sweep from his receiver position. He scurried it all the way across the goal line for the game’s final tally 49-28.
It was not the cleanest performance in the world, and it didn’t lead to a Mantachie victory, but offensively it was a much cleaner presentation than in past weeks, and against a much better squad.
The Mustangs still have a long way to go in their quest to rebuild what once was, but this year’s team is providing a real example to future players and fans alike on how to be resilient in the face of adversity.
This week: The Mustangs conclude their 2019 season at home Friday night. They will face Walnunt Attendance Center in a 1-2A game. Kickoff at Mustang Stadium is 7 p.m.