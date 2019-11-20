Chip Mabus, President of F.L. Crane & Son’s Fulton Division, has died.
Mabus died unexpectedly at his home, Saturday. He was 43 years old.
In addition to his 21-year career with F.L. Crane, Mabus served on the American Subcontractors Association National Board. He was also a member of the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC); the Floor Covering Installation Contractors Association (FCICA); and Associated General Contractors (AGC).
On Monday, F.L. Crane & Sons released the following statement about Mabus’s death:
“It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that we say goodbye to an incredible leader, a great friend, and most importantly a dearly loved member of the F.L. Crane family.
“Chip Mabus, a 21-year employee of F.L. Crane & Sons, joined his Father in Heaven this past Saturday morning.
“It has been said that the mark of a great leader is by those they leave behind. Chip left behind a top-notch team in the Fulton branch of whom he was very proud. More importantly, he left behind 3 wonderful children who he praised constantly.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, as they deal with the unimaginable.
“You will forever be missed Chip!”
Mabus was a 1994 graduate of IAHS. He attended Itawamba Community College and the University of Mississippi.