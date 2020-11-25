Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 cup salted butter (softened0
1 cup white sugar
1 cup brown sugar
2 tsp vanilla extract
2 large eggs
3cups self-rising flour
2 cups semi-sweet chocolate chips
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Cream together butter and sugars.
3. Add vanilla and eggs and mix until combines.
4. Add flour one cup at a time, careful not to overmix.
5. Fold in chocolate chips.
6. Drop tablespoon sized balls of cookie dough on to greased cookie sheets.
7. Bake for 10 minutes then cool on wire racks.