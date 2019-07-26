Strawberry Lemon Poke Cake
- 1 container lemon frosting
- 1 can sweetened condensed milk
- 1 large tub of cool-whip
- 1 quart of diced fresh strawberries
- 1 container frozen, sliced, sweetened strawberries, thawed and drained
- 1 box lemon cake mix
Prepare the cake mix according to the directions and let cool in pan. After cake has completely cooked, poke holes throughout. Pour the can of sweetened condensed milk over the cake. Next, microwave the lemon frosting until just melted. Pour the melted lemon frosting evenly over the cake. Cover and refrigerate overnight. When you are ready to serve the cake, mix the sliced sweetened strawberries with the large tub of cool-whip. Cover cake with mixture and top with diced fresh strawberries.
Alabama White Sauce
- 1 cup Duke’s mayonnaise
- 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 teaspoon prepared horseradish
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/8 teaspoon cayenne
Add all ingredients to a bowl and whisk until combined well. Refrigerate.
Chicken Carbonara
- 1 pound spaghetti
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 cup diced pancetta
- 6 cloves garlic finely minced
- 4 cups sauteed chicken, chopped
- 3 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 1/2 cups grated Parmesan
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 8 large egg yolks
- 1/4 cup fresh basil leaves chopped
- 1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley leaves chopped
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
Garnish:
- Chopped parsley
- Grated Parmesan cheese
Cook pasta per package directions, aiming for al dente.
In a large bowl, whisk together egg yolks, cream, parmesan cheese, lemon zest, basil, and parsley until combined.
Place a large frying pan over medium heat and add olive oil. Once hot, add diced pancetta and cook thoroughly, for about 4-5 minutes.
Add garlic and continue to cook and stir for another 2 minutes.
Add the chicken to the pan, toss and stir and cook an additional 4 to 5 minutes.
Reduce heat to low-medium and add the cooked spaghetti to the pan, toss to combine and pour the cream mixture on top. Toss again to combine and ONLY cook for about 4-5 minutes. Cooking longer will make the eggs turn into scrambled eggs.
Taste and adjust for salt and pepper.
Garnish with parsley, more grated Parmesan cheese and serve.