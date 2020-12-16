When we were kids, there was nothing better during Christmas than driving around town and looking at Christmas lights with the family.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, more people than ever are getting in the Christmas Spirit and decking the halls with fabulous light displays.
To help you have some socially distant fun this holiday season, we put together a little roundup of all the Christmas lights in Itawamba County and beyond.
Grab your thermos of hot chocolate and some Christmas Cookies (in case you missed it, there’s a great recipe on page 2) and hit the road!
This page will continue to be updated until Christmas Day. Please let us know if you’d like your home or business to be added.
Itawamba County
• Mantachie Tour of Lights- Mantachie, Ms.
• Courtyards Community Living Center- Fulton, Ms.
Lee County
• Ballard Park, Tupelo
• Reed’s Department Store window in Downtown Tupelo
• Auburn Community iSpy pickup at Auburn Church parking lot
• Saltillo Flag Pole Nativity Scene
• 74 Ashley Street, Tupelo, MS (home)
• 1396 Gun Club Rd, Tupelo, MS (home)
• 4684 Sunningdale Dr., Belden, MS (home)
• 111 CR-1553, Baldwyn, MS (home)
Beyond
• Pickwick State Park
• Merry and Bright Monroe on Facebook for Christmas Lights in Monroe County
• 95 CR 3301, Booneville, MS (home)
• Wise Family Farms, Pontotoc, Ms.
• Lights on the Mountain, Blue Mountain, MS
• Fayette, Alabama City Park (Drive-Thru Display)
• 195 Stone Ridge Road (tune to 88.1 from 6pm-10pm)- Starkville, Ms.