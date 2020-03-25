In response to federal and state recommendations concerning COVID-19, Itawamba County government offices and municipalities are closing access to their buildings.
The Itawamba County Courthouse is now closed to the public. Officials and their employees will continue to work but have initiated the following guidelines for their individual offices:
- Circuit Clerk Carol Gates asked that payments in criminal matters be made over the phone with a credit or debit card. The status of Circuit Court appearances can also be checked by calling the office at 662-862-3511.
- Chancery Clerk Michelle Clouse stated any land documents can be retrieved in one of two ways: Individuals can gain access to their e-recording system by calling 1-800-460-5657 or by signing up on www.simplfile.com. Documents can also be mailed to the office at P.O. Box 776, Fulton, MS 38843. The appropriate payment must be included. It can be obtained by calling the office at 662-862-3421. The documents will then be recorded and mailed back. Delinquent land taxes can also be paid over the phone with a credit or debit card.
- Tax Collector Debbie Johnson is asking citizens who have the online access to use their website www.onlinepayments.com to renew tags, pay garbage bills and pay real property taxes. The board of supervisors will also reimburse all convenience fees that occur when paying online through May 1, 2020. In order to be reimbursed, citizens must submit a written request to the board asking for a refund. Johnson’s office also accepts payment over the phone by calling the office at 662-862-4304. Payments can also be mailed to P.O. Box 818, Fulton, MS 38843.
- Tax Assessor Tami Beane told The Times her office is facing two major deadlines on April 1: filing Homestead Exemption and the Business Annual Return for small businesses. Renditions will not be extended beyond that deadline. Questions concerning either matter can be answered by calling her office at 662-862-7598. Renditions can be mailed to P.O. Box 158 Fulton, MS 38843.
- Itawamba County Sheriff Department has suspended jail visitation until further notice. In addition, on Sunday, the following guidelines were posted on the Itawamba County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page; continue to call 911 for all emergencies. For non-emergencies, call 662-862-3401. Access to the lobby is limited and individuals may be asked to handle common walk-in requests over the phone, through text or email.
- Families First for Mississippi Resource Center is closed through April 17. Regional Coordinator Buddy Collins told The Times that his office will follow the closing dates set in place for the school district.
- Itawamba County Development Council (ICDC) office is closed to the public. Executive Director Vaunita Martin is available by cell phone at 662-210-1505 and email vmartin@itawambams.com. Martin said their office is continuing to work with businesses through their Groupme app. Updates are posted on The Itawamba County Development Council Facebook page concerning the status of local business hours and COVID-19 precautionary measures.
- Mississippi State Extension Office has postponed all events scheduled through March 30.
Municipalities across the county are also making precautionary strides to ensure the public and their employees are safe facing the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The city of Fulton has closed Playgarden Park, City Park, the Historic Fulton Grammar School, and the gymnasium. The City Hall lobby is closed to the public. For those making payments, please call the office at 662-862-4929 for instructions before coming to the office. Officials are encouraging citizens with online access to pay bills online at www.msezpay.com.
- The town of Mantachie has suspended all park and recreation activities until further notice. The Town Hall lobby is closed. Officials are asking citizens to make payments to use their drop box, online access at mantachie.itawamba.ms.com or make payments via telephone. If assistance is needed call 662-282-7949 or 662-282-7936. The town’s community center and park pavilion is closed to groups until further notice.
- Tremont’s Town Hall is closed to the public. Anyone wanting to open a new service will need to call their office at 662-652-3366 and make an appointment to do so. Citizens are asked to mail payments or leave them in the drop box. All events scheduled for the month of March at The Tammy Wynette Center have been postponed.
Guidelines are subject to change as new information becomes available