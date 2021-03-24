Editor’s note: For the April 6 City of Fulton Municipal Election, each candidate was presented five questions concerning their qualifications, objectives, and future plans. The staff at The Itawamba County Times would like to thank all 21 candidates for their participation.
Name: Barry Childers (R), Incumbent
Candidate for: Mayor
Education: Itawamba County Schools, Graduate of the Professional Certification, the highest level of education offered by the Mississippi Municipal League to elected officials
Work history: Current Mayor City of Fulton; business owner in the City of Fulton for 30 years; ICDC Board, Fulton Development Committee, Three Rivers Board, MS Rural Water Association Board, ICTC Advisory Board, Waste Management Board and MML Board of Directors for the Northern District (past).
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: Lions Club member; Walmart’s fundraiser for the Children’s Miracle Network; donations for the Clothes Closet; serving at the Breast Cancer Luncheon; volunteer with the FFRC Food Giveaway; helping support local charities and people in need by being involved in the Itawamba Cruisers Motorcycle Club
Family: Married to Sara; daughters Kacie and Carly
Q: What motivates you to seek office? I want to see continued progress for Fulton, the town I grew up in. The city has seen record sales tax revenue along with 90% of the buildings occupied compared to 40% when I started. I love my hometown and I want to see continued progress. I have lived in Itawamba County my whole life, always doing business locally. Serving the people of Fulton is an honor I want to continue. Encouraging patronage to all local businesses has been a goal of mine and the Fulton Business Development Committee that I serve on. Also, as a successful business owner, I want to keep jobs here and support economic growth for our town.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? As a successful business owner in the city for 30 years, I have grown many friendships. I can work with the senators and representatives to help secure monies for many projects that we have planned for the city. By serving as alderman first, then as Mayor, has given me the experience needed to continue to help the city thrive. I have firsthand knowledge of how our city government runs, understanding the policies and restrictions. No one will outwork me. Things haven’t always come easy for me through life or been handed to me. I have worked hard and will continue to for all residents. The Mayor must make decisions that may not be liked by everyone. I can make those decisions.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? I am working with the ICDC to promote more businesses. Being located near the Tenn Tom Waterway, I-22, and the railroad are the trifecta of what we can build on. Using the barges, trucking industry and trains, we have an edge when recruiting industries. I strongly support building up the park and rec and think this is essential to city growth. The beautiful campus at ICC, an award winning community college, is one of Fulton’s greatest assets.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton?Continuing to expand gas and water is a must for our city to grow. Natural gas has been expanded to all our designated areas and I plan to do the same with water. This makes a better quality of life for our citizens. These are a necessary must when it comes to recruiting businesses to invest here and families to live here. New soccer fields and baseball fields as well as a new press box and concession stand have been added to the city park to make this more appealing to sports teams. I want children to have fun and enjoy themselves.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? Grants have been applied for to replace existing sewer lines and we are almost ready to begin this project. I will continue working on grants to beautify our city as well as infrastructure. The three most pressing issues are 1) funding; 2) infrastructure; 3) economic development, particularly industrial development.
Name: John Maxcy (D) Candidate for: Mayor of Fulton
Education: 2 years at MUW; 1 year at Northeast Community College; 1 year at Mississippi State University
Work history: JESCO, Inc. Construction – Senior Estimator. I have been employed here for almost 15 years.
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: Animal rescue is my main passion. I run a feral cat shelter and have spayed/neutered almost 100 cats around Fulton with my own money. I am also extremely passionate about organ donation (both living and post death). I advocate for the ‘donate life’ campaign whenever I can. In 2019, I was very fortunate to allow our creator to use me as a tool for donation. My left kidney was donated to an unknown stranger, whom I have since met in person. I would love for Mississippi to become an ‘opt-out’ state for post death organ donation instead of an ‘opt-in’.
Family: Married to wife Laura for over 10 years
Q: What motivates you to seek office? I am motivated by an unrelenting pursuit towards change. I am not talking about cosmetic changes. I am talking about a ‘flip the table’ over and start again type of change. For 4 years, I have watched as our current officials did nothing about our animal shelter situation nor did they entice a single industry to our ports. Laziness has an expiration date, and it is June 8. If you are looking for a candidate who wants Fulton to remain basically the same as last year, then I am not who you should vote for.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I have worked on huge construction projects with insane completion schedules for a decade and a half. I know how to get projects started, but better yet, I know how to get them finished. Our current officials took almost 2 years to build a press box for IAHS baseball. I helped build Dudy Noble Field at MSU ($60,000,000 project) in less time than that. Ambition and perseverance are my main attributes for success. I also believe that all humans should be treated equally regardless of religion, race, or sexuality. I will be the Mayor for all of Fulton, and I will stand up for those whose voice has been minimized over the last few decades. Before you ask, yes, this definitely includes the LGBTQ+ community. We are all just souls in different vessels. Empathy has become a lost emotion in this city. Be kind to all as you never know what battles people are facing quietly.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? The most obvious answer is our industrial port. Between the city and county, we have spent over $3,000,000 developing property along the access road, and we have seen $0 in return. I am proposing a joint venture with the county to change this property into a travel-ball sportsplex for softball, baseball, and soccer. Fulton is missing a huge opportunity for growth because we have no vision for the future. I eventually want to see our current city park relegated to a dog walking park with running trails and an amphitheater. IAHS baseball and softball need to begin plans to move to ‘on-campus’ ballparks and facilities. Softball should move first as they are literally playing beside a sewage lagoon currently. The other project I want to pursue in the port would be to invest in “Shell” buildings to entice companies to relocate in our ports. CDF in Tupelo has used this method successfully for years to attract new businesses. These are basically a metal building with no interior slab installed. Seeing a building this close to completion is a huge asset for owners looking to get their operations up and running as fast as possible. I have many contacts in the industrial development field, and I will utilize them aggressively.
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? I am going to actively pursue all areas of annexation that make sense financially for our city. Our population has been around 4,000 people since I was born in 1981. In business, we call this stagnation and it is a real problem. We cannot grow as a city unless we actually decide to physically grow by expanding our city limits. I realize this will not be a popular answer, but it is the correct one. Another source of revenue will come from the sportsplex project. This will bring thousands of dollars to our city during every tournament. Restaurants and hotels will naturally make a lot more money as well during those times. We are missing out on all of this right now while cities around us have cashed in on this idea already.
My ‘outside the box’ idea is for the city to purchase all of the empty buildings around the downtown square. We basically would bring each one up to current building code, and make the exterior facades have a similar design (similar to Columbus, MS). The city would become a landlord for these properties until a business tenant decides to purchase them. We also need to look at retrofitting these businesses with structural steel to construct 2nd floor areas for residential condominiums.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today? 1) Stagnation/Resistance to change/Bigotry; 2) Animal Shelter; 3)Animal Shelter
Name: Emily Quinn (R) Candidate for: Mayor of Fulton
Education: Bachelor’s Degree from Mississippi State University – Educational Psychology & a Master’s Degree from Mississippi State University – Counselor Education with an emphasis in Community Counseling
Work history: Currently, I am the Director of the Wesley Foundation at ICC. I am also the Youth Director and Communications Chairperson at Fulton United Methodist Church. I worked as the Billing Manager at Complete Home Care Equipment for 16 years before moving to the Wesley Foundation.
Clubs, civic activities, volunteer projects: I am a founding member of April’s Angels, which is a non-profit organization developed to benefit the area of special needs at IAC. I am also a member of Fulton Community Volunteers, the Fulton Cemetery Historical Marker Committee, the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 51, Hands of Hope for Itawamba Children, and I serve as President of Itawamba County’s Republican Women (which I also helped to establish). I helped develop Pickin’ in the Park, which I would love to resurrect. In addition to these organizations, I currently serve on the Samaritan’s Market, ICC Wesley Foundation, and Itawamba Dream Center boards. I received Fulton’s “Citizen of the Year” award by the Fulton Chamber of Commerce in 2018.
Family: I am married to Brian Quinn, and we have two children – a son, Dylan (17 years old) and a daughter, Presley (13 years old)
Q: What motivates you to seek office? Serving and helping others has always been a passion of mine, and I believe that Fulton is the best kept secret of the South. However, I feel as if we are not tapping into our resources to the best of our abilities. I would love nothing more than to increase the quality of life for all citizens and to boost the morale of the community. I am a “sparkplug” by nature, and I will do everything I can to recruit new businesses, bring new life into our city, and to increase our revenue.
Q: What qualifications and personal characteristics do you possess that will be helpful in your success in the position you are seeking? I genuinely care about those around me. I have the energy and the temperament to work well with others while also being a team builder. I am a quick learner, and I don’t mind rolling up my sleeves and getting dirty. Marketing is one of my many talents, and I will not have to rely on anyone else to design posters, videos, presentations, etc. to recruit for Fulton. I will never be unprepared or over-worked.
Q: What do you consider to be Fulton’s greatest assets and how could those assets be utilized more or improved upon to better provide for its citizens? Fulton is centrally located between Memphis, TN and Birmingham, AL. We have three major transit avenues consisting of interstate, rail, and waterway. This will allow us to be a major shipping hub for future industry. Our downtown square is an untapped resource – custom made for festivals, concerts, and other events. It can be a symbol of southern charm combined with progressive thinking.
Above all else, I believe that Fulton’s greatest asset is its citizens. Fulton is composed of hard-working and skilled people, which is a major draw to both national and international industries. My goal, as mayor, will be to provide these citizens with a town that they will be proud to call their own. When someone asks where a Fultonian is from, they’ll be quick to reply, “I’m from Fulton, MS. You should come visit!”
Q: If elected, how would you improve revenue for the City of Fulton? The heart of revenue is foot traffic. If you give people the opportunity to see the varied and unique shopping and dining experiences in our town, it will sell itself. Foot traffic can be easily created by hosting events such as Pickin’ in the Park, Redlands Festival, BBQ Fest, Farm to Table fundraiser, etc. The possibilities for showcasing our town are endless!
I would also like to improve our Parks and Recreation Facilities in order to host major sports tournaments, which would not only benefit our youth, but it would also serve as a major revenue magnet. Together, we can make Fulton a weekend destination and not just a stop on the interstate.
We will apply for grants when fitting, but my goal for Fulton is to make our city self-sufficient, so we don’t have to rely on grants for every little project or improvement.
Q: What do you consider to be the three most pressing issues the city is facing today?
1. Infrastructure. A strong town begins from the ground up. We have to ensure that Fulton’s infrastructure (consisting of roads, water, sewer, etc.) are ready to meet the needs of the new millennium.
2. Communication. In a thriving city it’s easy to see what’s happening on a daily basis. However, when a city becomes stagnant, you don’t have an open line of communication between the citizens and those running the city. If elected, I promise to keep the constituents aware of the progress we are making.
3. Teamwork. If we can get every group ranging from elected officials, employees, and volunteers pulling in the same direction, the sky is the limit for what Fulton can achieve. As a team, we can make Fulton “the town where no idea is too large.”