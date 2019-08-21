Customers who purchase their gas, water, sewer and/or garbage services from the City of Fulton can now pay their bills online.
The ability for Fulton residents to pay utilities bills online at msezpay.com launched earlier this month.
“Once they are on the web page, they can select “utilities” and then enter their account number and select “City of Fulton” to complete their online payment,” City Clerk Ceburn Gray told The Times.
There is a 4% fee to use this service. According to Gray, that fee is collected by the website, not the city.
Gray said although he receives a daily report of who paid, he can also see them as soon as payments are made if needed.
“If a customer wants to report that they have paid their bill and they want to let us know, I can pull up the account and see it posted immediately after the payment is made,” Gray said.
Customers within the city limits can pay gas, water, sewer and garbage. Those living outside the city limits can pay their gas and water.
For more information, call city hall at 662-862-4929.