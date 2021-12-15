During their Dec. 7 scheduled meeting, the City of Fulton alderman once again tabled making changes to the city’s ordinance concerning manufactured homes and trailers within the city limits. It is the third time the topic of debate has been brought before the board in recent weeks.
Shawn Green and Mike Green initially appeared before the board during their Nov. 2 meeting. Shawn Green asked the board to consider making changes to allow manufactured (mobile) homes within the city limits. Currently, the city’s ordinance does not allow any type of “detached residential dwelling unit” within the city limits. Green reiterated that the quality of the manufactured homes has changed considerably and they are more affordable for many families when other housing is not.
Both men returned to the Nov. 16 meeting in an official capacity requesting that changes be made to the ordinance. Shawn Green told the board they had spoken to members of Ward I and they were in favor of changes to the ordinance. Ward I Alderwoman Daisy Stone told the board she was not aware of residents who wanted the change but would hold a special Dec. 4 meeting in her Ward to discuss the matter with her constituents.
The matter came before the board again during their Dec. 7 meeting with both Shawn Green and Mike Green again in attendance. Alderwoman Stone told the board she had spoken with residents of her ward and they were not in favor of allowing mobile homes. The statement led to a brief back-and-forth between Mike Green and Stone concerning both parties' discussions with Ward I residents.
Green stated that he had not been asked to vote on the matter.
“But you don’t get a vote, I do,” Stone told Green unequivocally.
After the lively debate, the discussion continued among board members.
“We need to look at possibly addressing this on a case-by-case basis,” Ward II Alderman Richard Comer told the board.
Section 103 of the city’s zoning ordinance states, “A detached residential dwelling unit designed for transportation before or after complete assembly or fabrication on streets or highways on its own wheels or on a flatbed or other trailer, and arriving at the site where it is to be occupied as a dwelling complete and ready for occupancy except for minor and incidental unpacking and assembly operations, locations on jacks or other temporary or permanent foundations, connections to utilities and like shall not be allowed within the limits of the City of Fulton except for existing mobile homes already in place. If a mobile home is moved, abandoned, or destroyed, replacement is not allowed.”
Board members agreed to table the matter until it could be looked into further.