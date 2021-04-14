It was another busy week for the Lady Mustangs with five games slated on four days, and the first two coming against the New Site Lady Royals with the Division 1-2A crown up for grabs.
The series was a mismatch from the first pitch, with Mantachie going 34-for-57 at the plate across the two games for an eye-popping team batting average of .596, coasting to a 12-0 win in four innings at home on Tuesday and a 22-4 affair in four substantially longer innings on Thursday in Prentiss county.
Ramsey Montgomery pitched seven of the possible eight frames against New Site, striking out 10 and only allowing nine hits. Hanna Gillean threw an inning in relief on Thursday, did not surrender a hit, and struck out two.
Offensively, the numbers were even more impressive. Seniors Lynsey Barber and Madison Jones were among the leaders, with the former going a perfect 5-for-5 with four runs batted in, and the latter going 5-for-7 with two RBIs.
Freshman Bailey Coker shined in game one, with a 3-for-3 day that included four RBIs, while Montgomery launched her fifth homer of the year, finishing 4-for-5 with five RBIs to help her own cause in the circle. Seventh-grader Allie Ensey and sophomore Abbey Johnson also had big second games, each going 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs.
The pair of victories locked up the region’s No. one seed for Mantachie, making them division champs for the first time since 2016, and guarantees a first-round bye in the playoffs.
Despite the success, the week’s work was unfinished as the Lady Mustangs still had three games to play at the annual Morris Hunter Memorial tournament in Southaven against Cleveland Central, Memphis's Briarcrest Christian and Tipton-Rosemark from Millington.
The first two contests were landslides in Mantachie’s favor, dispatching Cleveland 12-0 and Briarcrest 12-1, both in four inning affairs. Barber, Coker, and Lillianna Cates turned in two RBIs apiece in the first game, and Coker led the charge again in game two, going 2-for-3 with a double and four more RBIs, while Gillean was a perfect 3-for-3 with three singles.
Rounding out the week Saturday was a pairing with Tipton-Rosemark Academy, where the going was not so easy for the Lady Mustangs, eventually falling 3-1.
It was an admirable showing against one of the top-ranked teams North of the border, and despite the loss, momentum still swings in Mantachie’s direction. Montgomery pitched 19 of 21 innings in the week, looking dominant throughout. She’s insulated with a roulette wheel of bats in the lineup, most notably senior speedsters Barber and Jones, as well as power-hitting sluggers Gillean, Cates, and Coker.
After early season struggles offensively, the Lady Mustangs caught fire, now boasting a team batting average north of .350, with seven of the nine starters above .300 individually. Barber and Montgomery lead the pack, with both above the .500 mark and Gillean hovering around .450 in her own right.
Currently, the Lady Mustangs sit at 14-4-2 overall and 8-0 in division play.