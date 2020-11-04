The Mississippi High School Activities Association released the 2021-2023 classifications last week. Tremont Attendance Center and Itawamba Agricultural High School will remain in 1A and 4A, but Mantachie High School will move up to 3A.
The Mustangs will essentially rejoin the division they left in 2019 when they dropped down to 2A. In football and basketball, Mantachie will have Water Valley, Alcorn Central, Booneville and Kossuth as division opponents in 1-3A. Water Valley is in another region for volleyball, and the Mustangs will compete in Class I, Region I in bowling.
While staying in 4A, IAHS will move to a new region. They'll go from 2-4A to 1-4A. Their new region for football and basketball will include: IAHS, Caledonia, Corinth, Tishomingo County, Mooreville and Shannon.
The soccer team will compete in a region with Caledonia, Mooreville, Pontotoc, Shannon and South Pontotoc.
Tremont will be in 2-1A. The division will remain strong with Ingomar, Smithville, Tupelo Christian Preparatory School and West Union joining the Eagles in the region.
The baseball and softball regions have not been announced yet.